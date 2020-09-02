ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) moved down -1.88% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) has a beta of 0.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.54, with weekly volatility at 7.81% and ATR at 0.22. The CLIR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.35 and a $4.11 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.62% on 09/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.22 before closing at $2.23. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 94.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.97M. CLIR’s previous close was $2.29 while the outstanding shares total 26.71M.

Investors have identified the Pollution & Treatment Controls company ClearSign Technologies Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $64.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6267000 million total, with 1203000 million as their total liabilities.

CLIR were able to record -3.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.88 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.44 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.71M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of CLIR attractive?

In related news, Director, Meline Susanne bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.00, for a total value of 10,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Pate Bruce Alan now bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.