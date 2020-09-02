Are TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.49, with weekly volatility at 1.69% and ATR at 0.68. The TRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.05 and a $33.07 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 43.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 181.60K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.86% on 09/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $25.25 before closing at $25.75. TRS’s previous close was $25.28 while the outstanding shares total 45.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 65.52, and a growth ratio of 7.02.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company TriMas Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TriMas Corporation (TRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TRS, the company has in raw cash 65.25 million on their books with 6.48 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 348360000 million total, with 113340000 million as their total liabilities.

TRS were able to record 21.59 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -107.22 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 30.84 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for TriMas Corporation (TRS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, TriMas Corporation recorded a total of 199.55 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.4%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRS attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Zalupski Robert J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.87, for a total value of 258,700. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Boehne Holly M now bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,858. Also, Director, Tredwell Daniel P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 22.06 per share, with a total market value of 110,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice Pres & Gen Counsel, Sherbin Joshua A now holds 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 313,020. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TriMas Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.00.