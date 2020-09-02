Are Investors Unfairly Punishing OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)?

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) previous close was $4.24 while the outstanding shares total 160.86M. ONE’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.12% on 09/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.17 before closing at $4.33. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 71.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 362.46K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.93, with weekly volatility at 5.98% and ATR at 0.40. The ONE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.55 and a $7.63 high.

Investors have identified the Education & Training Services company OneSmart International Education Group Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $701.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ONE, the company has in raw cash 189.07 million on their books with 142.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 371885000 million total, with 651255000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, OneSmart International Education Group Limited recorded a total of 104.41 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -58.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -21.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 67.65 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 36.76 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 160.86M with the revenue now reading -350 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.02 cents a share).

Is the stock of ONE attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.01%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OneSmart International Education Group Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ONE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.72.