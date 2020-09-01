Something To Watch Before Buying Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) has a beta of 1.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.87, with weekly volatility at 8.79% and ATR at 0.15. The SALM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.65 and a $2.62 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.73% on 08/31/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.96 before closing at $0.97. Intraday shares traded counted 0.41 million, which was 74.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.62M. SALM’s previous close was $1.04 while the outstanding shares total 26.68M.

Investors have identified the Broadcasting company Salem Media Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $25.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SALM, the company has in raw cash 19.05 million on their books with 28.59 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 51342000 million total, with 68003000 million as their total liabilities.

SALM were able to record 16.35 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 19.04 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 18.96 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Salem Media Group Inc. recorded a total of 52.87 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -22.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 46.31 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.56 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.68M with the revenue now reading -0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.32 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SALM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SALM attractive?

In related news, President – New Media, EVANS DAVID sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.65, for a total value of 9,406. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, General Counsel & Secy, Henderson Christopher J now sold 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,194. Also, President – New Media, EVANS DAVID sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 10. The shares were price at an average price of 1.65 per share, with a total market value of 31,870. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board, EPPERSON STUART W now holds 23,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,888. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.50%.