Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.05, with weekly volatility at 1.82% and ATR at 1.04. The NUE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.52 and a $58.70 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.24 million, which was 40.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.08M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.97% on 08/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $45.56 before closing at $45.99. NUE’s previous close was $45.55 while the outstanding shares total 302.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.47.

Investors have identified the Steel company Nucor Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NUE, the company has in raw cash 2.79 billion on their books with 94.17 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8634964000 million total, with 1965038000 million as their total liabilities.

NUE were able to record 572.65 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.25 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.35 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Nucor Corporation (NUE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Nucor Corporation recorded a total of 4.33 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -36.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -29.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.95 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 377.96 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 302.92M with the revenue now reading 0.36 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NUE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NUE attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Topalian Leon J sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.18, for a total value of 405,431. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR now sold 16,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 728,109. Also, Executive Vice President, Behr Allen C sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 22. The shares were price at an average price of 42.56 per share, with a total market value of 88,355. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, FERRIOLA JOHN J now holds 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 172,962. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

4 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nucor Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NUE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.33.