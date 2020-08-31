Can Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Offer Investors Safety?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.57% on 08/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $62.65 before closing at $63.59. Intraday shares traded counted 1.13 million, which was 61.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.96M. OTIS’s previous close was $63.23 while the outstanding shares total 433.10M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.83, and a growth ratio of 6.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.08, with weekly volatility at 1.85% and ATR at 1.30. The OTIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.00 and a $65.95 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Otis Worldwide Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OTIS, the company has in raw cash 1.91 billion on their books with 33.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6392000000 million total, with 5762000000 million as their total liabilities.

OTIS were able to record 748.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 468.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 823.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Otis Worldwide Corporation recorded a total of 3.03 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.38% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.14 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 891.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 433.10M with the revenue now reading 0.52 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.43 cents a share).

Is the stock of OTIS attractive?

In related news, President, Otis China, Zheng Peiming sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 63.21, for a total value of 3,398. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Chairman, KEARNEY CHRISTOPHER J now bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,919. Also, President, Otis Asia Pacific, de Montlivault Stephane sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 51.81 per share, with a total market value of 541,622.

4 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Otis Worldwide Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OTIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.43.