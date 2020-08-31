Are The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) previous close was $38.42 while the outstanding shares total 141.96M. AZEK’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.28% on 08/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $38.195 before closing at $38.91. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 72.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.22M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.50, with weekly volatility at 3.82% and ATR at 1.69. The AZEK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.35 and a $42.16 high.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company The AZEK Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 436540000 million total, with 107591000 million as their total liabilities.

AZEK were able to record -43.48 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 109.16 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 11.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 148.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 75.12 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 141.96M with the revenue now reading -0.44 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Is the stock of AZEK attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 21.50%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The AZEK Company Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AZEK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.31.