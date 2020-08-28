Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) moved down -58.5% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) shares fell to a low of $123.7634 before closing at $124.06. Intraday shares traded counted 0.89 million, which was 22.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.14M. VMC’s previous close was $122.89 while the outstanding shares total 132.55M. The firm has a beta of 0.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.20, and a growth ratio of 3.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.53, with weekly volatility at 1.89% and ATR at 3.03. The VMC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.56 and a $152.49 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.95% on 08/27/20.

Investors have identified the Building Materials company Vulcan Materials Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VMC, the company has in raw cash 817.2 million on their books with 500.03 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2030110000 million total, with 1038749000 million as their total liabilities.

VMC were able to record 202.44 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 542.69 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 425.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Vulcan Materials Company recorded a total of 1.32 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.39% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 20.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 926.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 396.52 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 132.55M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.38 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VMC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VMC attractive?

In related news, Director, STEINER DAVID P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 93.00, for a total value of 465,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice President and Controller, Pigg Randy L. now sold 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,432. Also, Chief Growth Officer, Bass Stanley G sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 149.93 per share, with a total market value of 327,438. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Growth Officer, Bass Stanley G now holds 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 341,508. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.19%.

11 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vulcan Materials Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VMC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $138.95.