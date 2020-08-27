Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) moved down -11.05% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.91, with weekly volatility at 4.51% and ATR at 0.36. The PAGP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.04 and a $23.36 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.83 million, which was -29.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.95M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.18% on 08/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.97 before closing at $7.00. PAGP’s previous close was $7.23 while the outstanding shares total 184.00M. The firm has a beta of 2.19.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Plains GP Holdings L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PAGP, the company has in raw cash 106.0 million on their books with 729.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3163000000 million total, with 3634000000 million as their total liabilities.

PAGP were able to record 500.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 22.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 972.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Plains GP Holdings L.P. recorded a total of 3.23 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -155.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -156.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.78 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 447.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 184.00M with the revenue now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAGP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAGP attractive?

In related news, Director, ARMSTRONG GREG L bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.80, for a total value of 380,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SINNOTT ROBERT V now bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 255,750. Also, Director, SINNOTT ROBERT V bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.90 per share, with a total market value of 122,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SINNOTT ROBERT V now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.