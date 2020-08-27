Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Worth A Bite? BDN 200 SMA stands at -10.60%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.15% on 08/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.09 before closing at $11.17. Intraday shares traded counted 1.39 million, which was 53.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.98M. BDN’s previous close was $11.30 while the outstanding shares total 170.52M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 55.85, and a growth ratio of 11.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.89, with weekly volatility at 3.17% and ATR at 0.36. The BDN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.48 and a $16.25 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Brandywine Realty Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

BDN were able to record 12.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -45.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 100.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Brandywine Realty Trust recorded a total of 136.84 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 110.37 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 26.47 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 170.52M with the revenue now reading 0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BDN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BDN attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President & CFO, WIRTH TOM sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.36, for a total value of 87,534. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, SWEENEY GERARD H now sold 104,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,626,782. Also, President and CEO, SWEENEY GERARD H sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 26. The shares were price at an average price of 15.50 per share, with a total market value of 156,054. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Senior Managing Director, DEVUONO H JEFFREY now holds 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,623. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

2 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Brandywine Realty Trust. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BDN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.58.