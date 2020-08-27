Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.48, with weekly volatility at 4.18% and ATR at 3.74. The CHGG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.89 and a $89.82 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.71 million, which was 25.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.63M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.14% on 08/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $75.01 before closing at $76.34. CHGG’s previous close was $75.48 while the outstanding shares total 123.84M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15268.00, and a growth ratio of 610.72.

Investors have identified the Education & Training Services company Chegg Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 742138000 million total, with 90493000 million as their total liabilities.

CHGG were able to record 40.43 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -102.34 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 122.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Chegg Inc. recorded a total of 153.01 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 38.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.0%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 43.52 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 109.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 123.84M with the revenue now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHGG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHGG attractive?

In related news, Director, LEBLANC PAUL bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 84.04, for a total value of 99,924. As the purchase deal closes, the PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN, ROSENSWEIG DANIEL now sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,369,080. Also, PRESIDENT OF LEARNING SERVICES, Schultz Nathan J. sold 82,459 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 80.34 per share, with a total market value of 6,624,756. Following this completion of disposal, the PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN, ROSENSWEIG DANIEL now holds 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,983,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

11 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Chegg Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHGG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $94.50.