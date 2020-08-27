Are Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.16, and a growth ratio of 4.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.97, with weekly volatility at 1.71% and ATR at 1.38. The MXIM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.93 and a $73.52 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.73% on 08/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $69.58 before closing at $70.31. Intraday shares traded counted 3.36 million, which was 1.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.43M. MXIM’s previous close was $70.82 while the outstanding shares total 266.64M.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Maxim Integrated Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2317829000 million total, with 453334000 million as their total liabilities.

MXIM were able to record 733.81 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -171.91 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 800.86 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. recorded a total of 545.37 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 183.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 362.37 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 266.64M with the revenue now reading 0.77 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.58 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MXIM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MXIM attractive?

In related news, VP of WW Sales and Marketing, Imperato Jon sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 69.13, for a total value of 150,709. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Chief Legal, Admin, Compl, MEDLIN EDWIN now sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 887,495. Also, PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR, DOLUCA TUNC sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 13. The shares were price at an average price of 72.38 per share, with a total market value of 4,342,992. Following this completion of acquisition, the PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR, DOLUCA TUNC now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 640,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 16 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Maxim Integrated Products Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MXIM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $72.51.