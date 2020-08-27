APT Stock: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) Is Still Worth a Bite

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) shares fell to a low of $14.80 before closing at $15.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.85 million, which was 74.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.32M. APT’s previous close was $14.86 while the outstanding shares total 13.35M. The firm has a beta of -0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.99, and a growth ratio of 1.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.39, with weekly volatility at 6.45% and ATR at 1.59. The APT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.20 and a $41.59 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.57% on 08/26/20.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $219.77 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 48708000 million total, with 11657000 million as their total liabilities.

APT were able to record 16.33 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 18.19 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 16.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. recorded a total of 25.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 55.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 28.81%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 12.89 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 12.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 13.35M with the revenue now reading 0.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APT attractive?

In related news, Director, RITOTA JOHN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.34, for a total value of 153,400. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MONTGOMERY CHARLES D now sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,047. Also, Director, MONTGOMERY CHARLES D sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 23. The shares were price at an average price of 10.72 per share, with a total market value of 178,670. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Buchan James now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,150. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.50%.