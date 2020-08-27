Analyst’s Sets Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) New Target at $28.88: IRM is Now On A Buy List

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has a beta of 0.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.11, and a growth ratio of 5.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.63, with weekly volatility at 1.56% and ATR at 0.57. The IRM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.00 and a $34.49 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.39% on 08/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $29.78 before closing at $30.26. Intraday shares traded counted 1.63 million, which was 50.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.30M. IRM’s previous close was $30.38 while the outstanding shares total 288.07M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company Iron Mountain Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IRM, the company has in raw cash 907.18 million on their books with 880.21 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1897373000 million total, with 2383271000 million as their total liabilities.

IRM were able to record 238.92 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 713.63 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 439.07 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Iron Mountain Incorporated recorded a total of 982.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.81%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 406.69 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 575.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 288.07M with the revenue now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IRM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IRM attractive?

In related news, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Borges Daniel sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.50, for a total value of 218,448. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Allerton Jennifer now sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 191,379. Also, Director, VERRECCHIA ALFRED J sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 02. The shares were price at an average price of 26.54 per share, with a total market value of 412,876. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, RAKOWICH WALTER C now holds 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 67,801. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Iron Mountain Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IRM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.88.