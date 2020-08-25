Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) shares fell to a low of $22.15 before closing at $23.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 67.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 959.82K. CLB’s previous close was $22.38 while the outstanding shares total 44.47M. The firm has a beta of 3.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.57, with weekly volatility at 4.62% and ATR at 1.18. The CLB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.68 and a $52.13 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.35% on 08/24/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Core Laboratories N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLB, the company has in raw cash 20.96 million on their books with 12.03 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 191393000 million total, with 99284000 million as their total liabilities.

CLB were able to record 42.62 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 9.87 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 49.02 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Core Laboratories N.V. recorded a total of 115.74 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -46.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -31.68%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLB attractive?

In related news, Director, Sodderland Jan Willem bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.07, for a total value of 10,242. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,313. Also, President & COO, Bruno Lawrence bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 34.86 per share, with a total market value of 104,579. Following this completion of disposal, the VP,Counsel & Secretary, Elvig Mark F now holds 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,759. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Core Laboratories N.V.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.31.