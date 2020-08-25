At HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.91, with weekly volatility at 2.25% and ATR at 3.70. The HCA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $58.38 and a $151.97 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.16 million, which was -40.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.25M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.41% on 08/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $132.00 before closing at $134.38. HCA’s previous close was $132.51 while the outstanding shares total 337.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.86, and a growth ratio of 1.28.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company HCA Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $44.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HCA, the company has in raw cash 4.64 billion on their books with 163.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14031000000 million total, with 12856000000 million as their total liabilities.

HCA were able to record 8.5 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.02 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 10.1 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, HCA Healthcare Inc. recorded a total of 11.07 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.2%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.75 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 9.32 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 337.76M with the revenue now reading 3.20 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.94 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HCA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HCA attractive?

In related news, SVP and CIO, Paslick P. Martin sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 134.97, for a total value of 30,638. As the sale deal closes, the Group President – Service Line, MOORE A BRUCE JR now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,005,965. Also, SVP and Chief Nursing Officer, Englebright Jane D. sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were price at an average price of 132.71 per share, with a total market value of 696,059. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP and CIO, Paslick P. Martin now holds 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 344,924. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

16 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HCA Healthcare Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HCA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $146.95.