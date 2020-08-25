Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -15.41% on 08/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.02 before closing at $12.57. Intraday shares traded counted 5.33 million, which was -59.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.35M. CODX’s previous close was $14.86 while the outstanding shares total 27.58M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 69.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 30.91, with weekly volatility at 10.93% and ATR at 2.32. The CODX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.85 and a $30.99 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Co-Diagnostics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $341.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 34532000 million total, with 2985000 million as their total liabilities.

CODX were able to record -0.55 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 17.66 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.35 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Co-Diagnostics Inc. recorded a total of 24.04 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 99.74% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 93.56%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.35 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 27.58M with the revenue now reading 0.46 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.61 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CODX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CODX attractive?

In related news, Director, SERBIN RICHARD S sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.02, for a total value of 450,525. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Durenard Eugene now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 456,500. Also, Director, Durenard Eugene sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were price at an average price of 18.40 per share, with a total market value of 460,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SERBIN RICHARD S now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 462,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.21%.