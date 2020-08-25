Analyst’s Sets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) New Target at $11.40: ABR is Now On A Buy List

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) previous close was $11.10 while the outstanding shares total 110.75M. The firm has a beta of 1.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.39, and a growth ratio of 3.05. ABR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.51% on 08/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.06 before closing at $11.49. Intraday shares traded counted 1.24 million, which was 42.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.16M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.15, with weekly volatility at 3.57% and ATR at 0.41. The ABR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.54 and a $15.77 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Arbor Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ABR were able to record 533.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -31.53 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 533.73 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. recorded a total of 149.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 39.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 69.33 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 80.47 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 110.75M with the revenue now reading 0.49 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABR attractive?

In related news, Director, LAZAR MELVIN F bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.00, for a total value of 29,995. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Elenio Paul now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,813. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Elenio Paul bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.72 per share, with a total market value of 38,603. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, Structured Asset Mgmt, van der Reis Dennis now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.20%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arbor Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.40.