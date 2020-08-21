Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.49% on 08/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $30.2001 before closing at $30.38. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 82.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.19M. WMG’s previous close was $30.53 while the outstanding shares total 498.89M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 104.04, and a growth ratio of 3.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.60, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 1.06. The WMG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.99 and a $34.76 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Warner Music Group Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1582000000 million total, with 2525000000 million as their total liabilities.

WMG were able to record 239.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -87.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 287.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Warner Music Group Corp. recorded a total of 1.01 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.75% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 527.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 483.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 498.89M with the revenue now reading -1.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-1.01 cents a share).

Is the stock of WMG attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, AI Entertainment Holdings LLC sold 47,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.00, for a total value of 1,194,500. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, AI Entertainment Holdings LLC now sold 11,161,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 279,027,525. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.80%.

6 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Warner Music Group Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WMG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.14.