Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is trading at $1.50 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.19, with weekly volatility at 6.17% and ATR at 0.12. The DS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.86 and a $5.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.2 million, which was 45.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.19M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.23% on 08/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.42 before closing at $1.50. DS’s previous close was $1.55 while the outstanding shares total 67.11M. The firm has a beta of 1.68.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Drive Shack Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $102.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

DS were able to record -13.39 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -16.09 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -5.68 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Drive Shack Inc. recorded a total of 32.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -123.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -90.45%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 44.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -12.15 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 67.11M with the revenue now reading -0.59 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DS attractive?

In related news, Interim CFO, CAO and Treasurer, Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.95, for a total value of 4,668. As the sale deal closes, the Interim CFO, CAO and Treasurer, Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr. now bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,144. Also, Director, EDENS WESLEY R bought 751,955 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were price at an average price of 1.62 per share, with a total market value of 1,220,423. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, KHOURI HANA now holds 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,999. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.10%.