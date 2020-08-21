Are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has a beta of 1.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.96, and a growth ratio of 0.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.54, with weekly volatility at 2.46% and ATR at 0.49. The BSIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.61 and a $14.61 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.30% on 08/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.05 before closing at $13.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was 57.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.13M. BSIG’s previous close was $13.35 while the outstanding shares total 80.40M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. recorded a total of 174.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -18.55% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 148.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 26.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 80.40M with the revenue now reading 0.23 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BSIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BSIG attractive?

In related news, Head of Finance/PAO, Mahoney Daniel K. sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.51, for a total value of 12,344. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, YANG GUANG now bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 252,500. Also, President and CEO, YANG GUANG bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 27. The shares were price at an average price of 10.18 per share, with a total market value of 254,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, YANG GUANG now holds 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BSIG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.07.