Should You Buy U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares fell to a low of $28.11 before closing at $28.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 66.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 496.23K. USCR’s previous close was $28.57 while the outstanding shares total 16.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.82, and a growth ratio of 1.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.00, with weekly volatility at 3.63% and ATR at 1.37. The USCR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.75 and a $56.22 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.37% on 08/19/20.

Investors have identified the Building Materials company U.S. Concrete Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $468.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For USCR, the company has in raw cash 17.5 million on their books with 47.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 307000000 million total, with 250100000 million as their total liabilities.

USCR were able to record 69.9 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -23.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 84.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, U.S. Concrete Inc. recorded a total of 322.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 250.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 72.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 16.60M with the revenue now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.60 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on USCR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of USCR attractive?

In related news, Director, Sutherland Colin McGill sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.53, for a total value of 7,133. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Sutherland Colin McGill now sold 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,608. Also, Director, Sutherland Colin McGill sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 19. The shares were price at an average price of 27.39 per share, with a total market value of 6,848. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Sutherland Colin McGill now holds 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,565. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.20%.

2 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on U.S. Concrete Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the USCR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.21.