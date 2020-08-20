Is Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Still Worth A Bite?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.17, with weekly volatility at 1.96% and ATR at 1.97. The TXRH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.15 and a $72.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was 62.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.28M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.13% on 08/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $60.33 before closing at $60.56. TXRH’s previous close was $61.25 while the outstanding shares total 69.36M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 68.82, and a growth ratio of 11.56.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Texas Roadhouse Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TXRH, the company has in raw cash 282.49 million on their books with 50.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 359377000 million total, with 402242000 million as their total liabilities.

TXRH were able to record -19.99 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 174.61 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 61.84 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Texas Roadhouse Inc. recorded a total of 476.43 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -44.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -36.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 461.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.16 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 69.36M with the revenue now reading -0.48 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.54 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TXRH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TXRH attractive?

In related news, Director, WIDMER KATHY sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.64, for a total value of 152,867. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WIDMER KATHY now sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 270,605. Also, Director, ZARLEY JAMES R sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 06. The shares were price at an average price of 59.80 per share, with a total market value of 1,423,240. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ZARLEY JAMES R now holds 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 783,380. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.90%.

7 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 16 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Texas Roadhouse Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TXRH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.91.