GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) price slipped close to $15.42 early on Wednesday: What’s Next?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.41% on 08/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.07 before closing at $15.42. Intraday shares traded counted 1.08 million, which was 39.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.80M. GNMK’s previous close was $15.97 while the outstanding shares total 71.07M. The firm has a beta of 3.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.32, with weekly volatility at 6.24% and ATR at 1.16. The GNMK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.36 and a $20.88 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company GenMark Diagnostics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GNMK, the company has in raw cash 82.42 million on their books with 1.87 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 167412000 million total, with 29145000 million as their total liabilities.

GNMK were able to record -1.32 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 38.95 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 0.39 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. recorded a total of 40.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 54.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.35%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 24.23 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 71.07M with the revenue now reading -0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GNMK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GNMK attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Ek John Frederick sold 28,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.98, for a total value of 452,346. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Global Mktg & Int’l Sales, O’Brien Scott Alexander now sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 562,447. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Ek John Frederick sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 14. The shares were price at an average price of 15.97 per share, with a total market value of 80,968. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Mendel Scott now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 754,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.70%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GenMark Diagnostics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GNMK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.40.