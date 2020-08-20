Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) slip over -3.83% in a week: Is EVOL Giving A Buy Signal?

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.59% on 08/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.10 before closing at $1.13. Intraday shares traded counted 37168.0, which was 52.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 78.76K. EVOL’s previous close was $1.16 while the outstanding shares total 12.18M. The firm has a beta of 0.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.68, with weekly volatility at 4.26% and ATR at 0.07. The EVOL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.56 and a $1.60 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Evolving Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.91 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EVOL, the company has in raw cash 4.27 million on their books with 0.85 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14043000 million total, with 9788000 million as their total liabilities.

EVOL were able to record 1.69 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Evolving Systems Inc. recorded a total of 6.33 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.15% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.19 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.14 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 12.18M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EVOL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EVOL attractive?

In related news, Director, NICOL DAVID J bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.88, for a total value of 7,920. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, NICOL DAVID J now bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,682. Also, Director, NICOL DAVID J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total market value of 4,750. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, NICOL DAVID J now holds 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,673. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 29.94%.