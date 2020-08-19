Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.11, with weekly volatility at 5.41% and ATR at 0.89. The IDYA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.95 and a $19.97 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 16.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 313.57K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.17% on 08/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.25 before closing at $11.51. IDYA’s previous close was $11.53 while the outstanding shares total 21.00M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $344.72 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IDYA, the company has in raw cash 147.54 million on their books with 1.21 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 173950000 million total, with 7426000 million as their total liabilities.

IDYA were able to record -23.22 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 113.48 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -23.15 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. recorded a total of 12.59 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -12.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 21.00M with the revenue now reading -0.59 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -3.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IDYA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IDYA attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.32, for a total value of 33,704. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now bought 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 274,960. Also, 10% Owner, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 98,264 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.39 per share, with a total market value of 1,413,970. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP, Head of Biology, Lackner Mark now holds 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,428. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.30%.