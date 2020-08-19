Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has a beta of 1.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.44, with weekly volatility at 3.36% and ATR at 0.85. The TEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.54 and a $31.28 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.72% on 08/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $19.98 before closing at $20.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 56.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 916.78K. TEX’s previous close was $20.40 while the outstanding shares total 69.30M.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company Terex Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1707100000 million total, with 675600000 million as their total liabilities.

TEX were able to record -29.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -110.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 12.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Terex Corporation (TEX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Terex Corporation recorded a total of 690.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -89.27% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -20.72%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 583.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 107.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 69.30M with the revenue now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TEX attractive?

In related news, Senior V.P. Human Resources, GEORGE AMY bought 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.65, for a total value of 4,814. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President, CFO, SHEEHAN JOHN D now bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,556. Also, Senior Vice President, CFO, SHEEHAN JOHN D bought 473 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.69 per share, with a total market value of 8,367. Following this completion of disposal, the Senior V.P. Human Resources, GEORGE AMY now holds 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,446. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.30%.

2 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Terex Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.63.