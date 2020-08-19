Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) jump over 1.07% in a week: Is GDYN Giving A Buy Signal?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.46% on 08/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.27 before closing at $7.53. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 68.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 334.71K. GDYN’s previous close was $7.72 while the outstanding shares total 49.63M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.72, with weekly volatility at 6.34% and ATR at 0.44. The GDYN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.61 and a $13.51 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $381.77 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 143598000 million total, with 7567000 million as their total liabilities.

GDYN were able to record -2.03 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 80.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 22.37 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -27.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -45.1%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 13.98 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 8.39 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.63M with the revenue now reading -0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.11 cents a share).

Is the stock of GDYN attractive?

In related news, Director, Zhang Shuo bought 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.61, for a total value of 79,137. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CARNEY LLOYD now bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,183. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Doradla Anil bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.15 per share, with a total market value of 17,875. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.10%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GDYN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.83.