CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) moved down -7.72% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) shares fell to a low of $16.45 before closing at $16.51. Intraday shares traded counted 0.64 million, which was 41.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. CNO’s previous close was $16.63 while the outstanding shares total 143.42M. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.52, and a growth ratio of 0.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.72, with weekly volatility at 2.83% and ATR at 0.55. The CNO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.79 and a $20.93 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.72% on 08/17/20.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company CNO Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CNO Financial Group Inc. recorded a total of 1.01 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.39% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 29.28%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 880.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 105.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 143.42M with the revenue now reading 0.57 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.33 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNO attractive?

In related news, EVP and General Counsel, Zimpfer Matthew J. sold 13,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.93, for a total value of 226,784. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Brown Ellyn L now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,600. Also, Director, Brown Ellyn L bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 27. The shares were price at an average price of 12.86 per share, with a total market value of 25,720. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and Chief HR Officer, Franzese Yvonne K now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CNO Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.67.