Are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has a beta of 1.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 845.00, and a growth ratio of 231.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.69, with weekly volatility at 1.97% and ATR at 3.70. The ZBH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $74.37 and a $161.11 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.92% on 08/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $137.50 before closing at $138.58. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was 49.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.44M. ZBH’s previous close was $137.32 while the outstanding shares total 206.80M.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ZBH, the company has in raw cash 713.4 million on their books with 450.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4706800000 million total, with 2161200000 million as their total liabilities.

ZBH were able to record 179.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 95.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 398.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 1.23 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -62.19% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -45.49%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 424.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 801.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 206.80M with the revenue now reading -1.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.72 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZBH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZBH attractive?

In related news, President, Asia Pacific, Yi Sang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 125.38, for a total value of 376,130. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Hanson Bryan C now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 113,000. Also, Group President, Bruneau Aure sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 141.25 per share, with a total market value of 2,142,866. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, EMEA, Deltort Didier now holds 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,795. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

18 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZBH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $147.04.