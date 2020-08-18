Are Investors Unfairly Punishing YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.97% on 08/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $48.04 before closing at $49.86. Intraday shares traded counted 1.0 million, which was 41.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.70M. YETI’s previous close was $49.38 while the outstanding shares total 86.94M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 63.84, and a growth ratio of 3.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.62, with weekly volatility at 3.66% and ATR at 1.97. The YETI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.28 and a $55.04 high.

Investors have identified the Leisure company YETI Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For YETI, the company has in raw cash 127.47 million on their books with 18.94 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 367414000 million total, with 131166000 million as their total liabilities.

YETI were able to record 65.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 54.95 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 72.35 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, YETI Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 246.94 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.19% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 29.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 109.41 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 137.53 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 86.94M with the revenue now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on YETI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of YETI attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Reintjes Matthew J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.10, for a total value of 420,989. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Reintjes Matthew J now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 345,740. Also, SVP of Sales, Zambetti Kirk A sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 37.49 per share, with a total market value of 588,593. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, GC & Secretary, Barksdale Bryan C. now holds 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 216,054. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

8 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on YETI Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the YETI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.43.