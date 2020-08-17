SQM Stock: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Is Still Worth a Bite

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.25, with weekly volatility at 2.46% and ATR at 0.90. The SQM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.20 and a $33.30 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was 41.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 805.14K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.78% on 08/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $31.89 before closing at $32.31. SQM’s previous close was $32.06 while the outstanding shares total 263.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.04, and a growth ratio of 3.54.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SQM, the company has in raw cash 727.6 million on their books with 460.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3020772000 million total, with 932221000 million as their total liabilities.

SQM were able to record -60.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 139.07 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.99 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. recorded a total of 392.04 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -28.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -20.45%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 284.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 107.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 263.20M with the revenue now reading 0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SQM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SQM attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 72.40%.

2 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SQM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.93.