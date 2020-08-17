Is Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) Worth A Bite? XAN 200 SMA stands at -64.08%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.33% on 08/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.36 before closing at $2.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.97 million, which was 34.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.49M. XAN’s previous close was $2.40 while the outstanding shares total 31.71M. The firm has a beta of 1.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.75, with weekly volatility at 8.05% and ATR at 0.19. The XAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.95 and a $12.51 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Exantas Capital Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $77.00 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Exantas Capital Corp. recorded a total of 14.72 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.38%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 46.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -31.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 31.71M with the revenue now reading -1.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on XAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of XAN attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Elliott Thomas C bought 12,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.60, for a total value of 163,481. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP, CFO & Treas., BRYANT DAVID J now bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,448. Also, President, Stern Matthew J bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.99 per share, with a total market value of 38,978. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP, CLO & Secretary, Weisbaum Michele R. now holds 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,999. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Exantas Capital Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the XAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.00.