ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is down -4.82% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) previous close was $9.78 while the outstanding shares total 63.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.08. ARR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.10% on 08/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.57 before closing at $9.77. Intraday shares traded counted 0.91 million, which was 29.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.29M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.63, with weekly volatility at 3.69% and ATR at 0.31. The ARR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.95 and a $21.15 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $632.71 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. recorded a total of 28.55 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -349.6% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -225.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.58 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 17.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 63.74M with the revenue now reading 0.81 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARR attractive?

In related news, CIO, GRUBER MARK bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.80, for a total value of 26,400. As the purchase deal closes, the Co-CEO and CIO, ULM SCOTT now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,000. Also, Director, HOLLIHAN JOHN P III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.00 per share, with a total market value of 24,483. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, MOUNTAIN JAMES R now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,460. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.25.