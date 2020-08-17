Are Investors Unfairly Punishing The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.56% on 08/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $118.01 before closing at $118.60. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was 65.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.82M. TRV’s previous close was $119.27 while the outstanding shares total 253.19M. The firm has a beta of 0.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.93, and a growth ratio of 4.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.44, with weekly volatility at 2.25% and ATR at 3.07. The TRV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $76.99 and a $153.65 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Travelers Companies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $30.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

TRV were able to record 2.27 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 129.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.29 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Travelers Companies Inc. recorded a total of 7.4 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.85% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.4 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -85.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 253.19M with the revenue now reading -0.16 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRV attractive?

In related news, Director, Ruegger Philip T III bought 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 121.06, for a total value of 99,876. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ruegger Philip T III now bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 79,422. Also, EVP & President, Personal Ins., Klein Michael Frederick sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 134.68 per share, with a total market value of 671,096. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP & President, Business Ins., Toczydlowski Gregory C now holds 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 722,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

5 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Travelers Companies Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $121.20.