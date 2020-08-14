Is Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Still Worth A Bite?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) previous close was $45.80 while the outstanding shares total 273.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.45, and a growth ratio of 3.58. BRO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.04% on 08/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $45.52 before closing at $45.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was 57.28% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.21M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.56, with weekly volatility at 1.34% and ATR at 0.78. The BRO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.70 and a $48.69 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance Brokers company Brown & Brown Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

BRO were able to record 380.76 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 99.23 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 416.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Brown & Brown Inc. recorded a total of 598.81 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 469.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 129.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 273.10M with the revenue now reading 0.35 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BRO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BRO attractive?

In related news, EVP, Secy, General Counsel, LLOYD ROBERT W sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.50, for a total value of 971,309. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and Pres. Programs Segment, Walker Chris L now sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 216,578. Also, EVP Chief Acquisitions Officer, PENNY JEROME SCOTT sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 19. The shares were price at an average price of 39.47 per share, with a total market value of 1,184,001. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

1 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Brown & Brown Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BRO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.56.