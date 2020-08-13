The Thing That Hid Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)’s Strength

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) previous close was $45.68 while the outstanding shares total 254.17M. The firm has a beta of 0.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.53, and a growth ratio of 6.65. WTRG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.74% on 08/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $45.85 before closing at $46.02. Intraday shares traded counted 1.22 million, which was -5.6% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.16M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.42, with weekly volatility at 2.35% and ATR at 1.09. The WTRG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.40 and a $54.52 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company Essential Utilities Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.87 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WTRG, the company has in raw cash 7.23 million on their books with 102.84 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 312454000 million total, with 448179000 million as their total liabilities.

WTRG were able to record -3.51 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.86 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 245.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Essential Utilities Inc. recorded a total of 384.47 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 43.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 33.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 261.35 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 123.12 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 254.17M with the revenue now reading 0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WTRG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WTRG attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Chris sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.50, for a total value of 1,016,909. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, FOX RICHARD SCOTT now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,000. Also, Chief Operating Officer, FOX RICHARD SCOTT sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 01. The shares were price at an average price of 42.24 per share, with a total market value of 84,480. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Strategy & Corp Dev, Rhodes Matthew now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 136,650. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

6 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essential Utilities Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WTRG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.18.