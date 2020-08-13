Should You Buy Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has a beta of 0.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.51, and a growth ratio of 3.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.45, with weekly volatility at 1.45% and ATR at 1.83. The EXPD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.55 and a $87.65 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.54% on 08/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $85.96 before closing at $86.15. Intraday shares traded counted 1.0 million, which was 21.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.26M. EXPD’s previous close was $85.69 while the outstanding shares total 166.77M.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Expeditors International of Washington Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EXPD, the company has in raw cash 1.18 billion on their books with 69.74 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2858271000 million total, with 1288069000 million as their total liabilities.

EXPD were able to record 323.48 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -50.04 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 351.72 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. recorded a total of 2.58 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 26.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.83 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 749.59 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 166.77M with the revenue now reading 1.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.66 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXPD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXPD attractive?

In related news, Senior VP – CIO, McClincy Christopher J. sold 6,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.09, for a total value of 511,136. As the sale deal closes, the President – Global Geographies, Rostan Richard H now sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,190,700. Also, Senior VP – CFO, POWELL BRADLEY S sold 41,675 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 07. The shares were price at an average price of 85.36 per share, with a total market value of 3,557,211. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior VP – CFO, POWELL BRADLEY S now holds 9,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 791,040. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

1 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Expeditors International of Washington Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXPD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $73.00.