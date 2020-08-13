Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) previous close was $206.08 while the outstanding shares total 255.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.52, and a growth ratio of 4.87. NSC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.60% on 08/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $204.81 before closing at $204.85. Intraday shares traded counted 1.4 million, which was 6.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.49M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.65, with weekly volatility at 2.29% and ATR at 4.90. The NSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $112.62 and a $219.88 high.

Investors have identified the Railroads company Norfolk Southern Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $51.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NSC, the company has in raw cash 1.14 billion on their books with 85.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2350000000 million total, with 1935000000 million as their total liabilities.

NSC were able to record 1.02 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 563.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.76 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Norfolk Southern Corporation recorded a total of 2.08 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -40.29% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -25.9%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 607.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.48 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 255.40M with the revenue now reading 1.53 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.39 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NSC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NSC attractive?

In related news, Chairman, President and CEO, Squires James A sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 186.68, for a total value of 506,848. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Wheeler Michael Joseph now sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,739,196. Also, Chairman, President and CEO, Squires James A sold 50,797 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 04. The shares were price at an average price of 191.48 per share, with a total market value of 9,726,425. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President and Controller, Allison Clyde H Jr now holds 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 306,890. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

15 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Norfolk Southern Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NSC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $204.73.