Is Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX:CQP) Still Worth A Bite?

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX:CQP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.63, with weekly volatility at 4.35% and ATR at 1.31. The CQP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.75 and a $49.30 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was -22.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 327.19K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.79% on 08/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $39.25 before closing at $39.70. CQP’s previous close was $39.00 while the outstanding shares total 348.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.81.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CQP, the company has in raw cash 1.51 billion on their books with 7.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2163000000 million total, with 493000000 million as their total liabilities.

CQP were able to record 293.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -454.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 874.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. recorded a total of 1.47 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 616.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 854.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 348.60M with the revenue now reading 0.78 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.57 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CQP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CQP attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Blackstone CQP Common Holdco L bought 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.85, for a total value of 3,426,407. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, GSO Holdings I LLC now bought 156,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,426,407. Also, 10% Owner, GSO Holdings I LLC bought 166,310 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.66 per share, with a total market value of 3,601,443. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Blackstone CQP Common Holdco L now holds 166,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,601,443. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 29.98%.

3 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CQP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.40.