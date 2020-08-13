CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has a beta of 0.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 493.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.50, with weekly volatility at 3.00% and ATR at 2.09. The CONE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.72 and a $86.77 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.61% on 08/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $80.79 before closing at $81.87. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 59.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.11M. CONE’s previous close was $80.57 while the outstanding shares total 116.87M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company CyrusOne Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CONE were able to record -243.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -5.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 214.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CyrusOne Inc. recorded a total of 256.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.1%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 235.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 116.87M with the revenue now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.93 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CONE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CONE attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Timmons Kevin L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 82.96, for a total value of 414,800. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Timmons Kevin L now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 360,800. Also, EVP & General Counsel, Jackson Robert M sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 16. The shares were price at an average price of 75.39 per share, with a total market value of 1,821,642. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Timmons Kevin L now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 367,242. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

12 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CyrusOne Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CONE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.95.