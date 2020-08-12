Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares fell to a low of $250.72 before closing at $252.78. Intraday shares traded counted 0.79 million, which was 28.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. VEEV’s previous close was $257.28 while the outstanding shares total 149.54M. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 123.79, and a growth ratio of 7.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.45, with weekly volatility at 3.45% and ATR at 8.38. The VEEV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $118.11 and a $273.89 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.75% on 08/11/20.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Veeva Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $39.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VEEV, the company has in raw cash 720.78 million on their books with 10.13 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1675272000 million total, with 550340000 million as their total liabilities.

VEEV were able to record 282.44 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 244.04 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 282.17 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Veeva Systems Inc. recorded a total of 337.11 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 27.4% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 7.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 94.88 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 242.23 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 149.54M with the revenue now reading 0.58 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VEEV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VEEV attractive?

In related news, EVP Global Sales, MATEO ALAN sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 268.59, for a total value of 715,792. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary, Faddis Jonathan now sold 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 62,585. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, O’Connor Michele sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 13. The shares were price at an average price of 256.31 per share, with a total market value of 176,598. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP Global Sales, MATEO ALAN now holds 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 650,793. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

14 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Veeva Systems Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VEEV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $233.65.