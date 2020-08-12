SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares fell to a low of $12.61 before closing at $12.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.61 million, which was -42.6% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 425.06K. SSSS’s previous close was $13.03 while the outstanding shares total 17.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.59, with weekly volatility at 7.09% and ATR at 0.88. The SSSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.60 and a $14.91 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.30% on 08/11/20.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company SuRo Capital Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $212.34 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SuRo Capital Corp. recorded a total of 0.25 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -58.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -3.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.44M with the revenue now reading -1.36 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SSSS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SSSS attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Birch Robert S. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.03, for a total value of 108,416. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Birch Robert S. now bought 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,021. Also, 10% Owner, Birch Robert S. bought 64,051 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.89 per share, with a total market value of 569,194. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Birch Robert S. now holds 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 140,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.30%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SuRo Capital Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSSS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.42.