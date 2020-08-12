Should You Buy Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.25% on 08/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $64.92 before closing at $65.15. Intraday shares traded counted 0.76 million, which was 26.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.03M. ELS’s previous close was $66.65 while the outstanding shares total 181.83M. The firm has a beta of 0.46, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 53.93, and a growth ratio of 4.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.24, with weekly volatility at 2.11% and ATR at 1.55. The ELS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.97 and a $77.55 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ELS were able to record 131.54 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 91.13 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 238.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. recorded a total of 254.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.38%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 179.41 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 74.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 181.83M with the revenue now reading 0.27 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ELS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ELS attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Seavey Paul sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 66.53, for a total value of 1,186,577. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Seavey Paul now sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,577. Also, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Waite Patrick sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 70.82 per share, with a total market value of 850,221. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Waite Patrick now holds 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 432,583. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ELS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.33.