Factors That Could Influence Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares fell to a low of $214.67 before closing at $216.19. Intraday shares traded counted 1.15 million, which was 9.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.27M. ULTA’s previous close was $219.12 while the outstanding shares total 56.42M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.81, and a growth ratio of 6.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.52, with weekly volatility at 3.98% and ATR at 7.49. The ULTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $124.05 and a $348.32 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.34% on 08/11/20.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Ulta Beauty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ULTA, the company has in raw cash 1.04 billion on their books with 240.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2728820000 million total, with 1096179000 million as their total liabilities.

ULTA were able to record -65.79 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 651.22 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -24.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ulta Beauty Inc. recorded a total of 1.17 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -48.57% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -96.55%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 869.61 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 303.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 56.42M with the revenue now reading -1.39 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.44 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ULTA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ULTA attractive?

In related news, Director, Blount Sally E. bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 193.00, for a total value of 48,250. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Human Resources Officer, CHILDS JEFFREY J now sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 858,666. Also, Director, Halligan Catherine Ann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 256.55 per share, with a total market value of 128,273. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Nagler Lorna now holds 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,225,730. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

18 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ulta Beauty Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ULTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $264.48.