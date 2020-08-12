Can Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Offer Investors Safety?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has a beta of 0.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.71, with weekly volatility at 3.21% and ATR at 1.20. The L stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.33 and a $56.88 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.03% on 08/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $38.58 before closing at $38.61. Intraday shares traded counted 1.21 million, which was 3.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.25M. L’s previous close was $38.60 while the outstanding shares total 281.48M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Loews Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Loews Corporation (L) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

L were able to record 0.0 as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 332.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 440.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Loews Corporation (L)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Loews Corporation recorded a total of 2.31 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -56.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -34.16%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.26 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -1.07 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 281.48M with the revenue now reading -3.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on L sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of L attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, LOEWS CORP bought 25,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 32.41, for a total value of 835,659. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, LOEWS CORP now bought 73,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,423,824. Also, 10% Owner, LOEWS CORP bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 32.78 per share, with a total market value of 3,278,000. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, LOEWS CORP now holds 37,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,216,044. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.24%.