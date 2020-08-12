Can Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Offer Investors Safety?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.07% on 08/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $162.32 before closing at $162.55. Intraday shares traded counted 0.74 million, which was 24.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 982.09K. AMP’s previous close was $160.83 while the outstanding shares total 126.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.50, and a growth ratio of 1.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.71, with weekly volatility at 2.10% and ATR at 4.22. The AMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $80.01 and a $180.85 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Ameriprise Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AMP were able to record 4.64 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.91 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.7 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ameriprise Financial Inc. recorded a total of 2.71 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -19.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.66%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.2 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -485.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 126.40M with the revenue now reading -4.31 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.94 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 16.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMP attractive?

In related news, Director, Sharpe Robert Francis JR sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 141.03, for a total value of 141,030. As the sale deal closes, the EVP Technology and CIO, Kupper Randy now sold 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,232,104. Also, Chairman and CEO, CRACCHIOLO JAMES M sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 178.59 per share, with a total market value of 4,541,462. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP and CFO, Berman Walter Stanley now holds 52,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,254,974. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ameriprise Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $172.78.