At Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares fell to a low of $12.67 before closing at $12.79. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was 11.9% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.33M. AMKR’s previous close was $12.85 while the outstanding shares total 241.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.31, and a growth ratio of 0.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.29, with weekly volatility at 3.20% and ATR at 0.53. The AMKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.40 and a $15.80 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.43% on 08/11/20.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Amkor Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMKR, the company has in raw cash 784.16 million on their books with 148.87 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2341795000 million total, with 1282835000 million as their total liabilities.

AMKR were able to record 108.06 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -111.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 242.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Amkor Technology Inc. recorded a total of 1.17 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 980.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 192.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 241.10M with the revenue now reading 0.23 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMKR attractive?

In related news, CFO, Faust Megan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.40, for a total value of 770,000. As the sale deal closes, the CFO, Faust Megan now sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,845. Also, CFO, Faust Megan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 18. The shares were price at an average price of 12.15 per share, with a total market value of 54,675. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean now holds 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,718. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.20%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amkor Technology Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.33.