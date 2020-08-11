Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) moved up 6.31% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.52, with weekly volatility at 2.82% and ATR at 6.43. The MLM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $135.08 and a $281.82 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 39.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 623.79K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.55% on 08/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $220.06 before closing at $223.41. MLM’s previous close was $220.00 while the outstanding shares total 62.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.43, and a growth ratio of 4.52.

Investors have identified the Building Materials company Martin Marietta Materials Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MLM, the company has in raw cash 70.1 million on their books with 181.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1587100000 million total, with 595300000 million as their total liabilities.

MLM were able to record 197.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 49.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 373.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. recorded a total of 1.27 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.7% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 24.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 890.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 380.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.30M with the revenue now reading 3.49 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MLM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MLM attractive?

In related news, Director, ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 207.74, for a total value of 280,443. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR now sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,808,413. Also, Chairman, Pres & CEO, Nye C Howard sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 21. The shares were price at an average price of 177.62 per share, with a total market value of 1,180,272. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, KORALESKI JOHN J now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 164,080. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

9 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Martin Marietta Materials Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MLM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $245.41.