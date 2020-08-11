Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares fell to a low of $19.00 before closing at $19.69. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was -50.5% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 430.76K. GVA’s previous close was $19.00 while the outstanding shares total 46.79M. The firm has a beta of 1.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.78, with weekly volatility at 4.54% and ATR at 0.86. The GVA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.90 and a $37.71 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.63% on 08/10/20.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Granite Construction Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $878.17 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GVA, the company has in raw cash 184.67 million on their books with 8.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1504808000 million total, with 855841000 million as their total liabilities.

GVA were able to record -109.83 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -88.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -26.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Granite Construction Incorporated recorded a total of 1.09 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 27.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 996.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 91.43 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 46.79M with the revenue now reading 0.44 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of GVA attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President & CFO, Jigisha Desai bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 26.00, for a total value of 75,400. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Bjork Claes now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,760. Also, Senior Vice President & CFO, Jigisha Desai bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 27.27 per share, with a total market value of 54,540. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Galloway Patricia D now holds 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,744. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Granite Construction Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GVA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.75.